21,874 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.