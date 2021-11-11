2,600 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.