2,701 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIO opened at $110.75 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

