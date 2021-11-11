2,982 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $36.65.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

