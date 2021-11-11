2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,175.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00225892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,996,154 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

