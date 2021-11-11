2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

2U stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

