2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.
2U stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87.
In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
