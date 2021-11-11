2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of TWOU opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. 2U has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

