$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,371. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.