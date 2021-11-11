$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,371. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

