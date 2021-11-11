30,362 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 34.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

