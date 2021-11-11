3,836 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

