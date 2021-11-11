3,966 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $441.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $320.46 and a 52 week high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

