3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,419.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,419.50 ($18.55) and last traded at GBX 1,406.50 ($18.38), with a volume of 155411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365.50 ($17.84).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,310.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

