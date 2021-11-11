3i Infrastructure plc (3IN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.23 on January 10th

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of 3IN opened at GBX 337 ($4.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. 3i Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.50 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

