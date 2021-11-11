$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $161.77. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,719. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

