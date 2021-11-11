43,300 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.