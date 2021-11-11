49,680 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,389,906. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.