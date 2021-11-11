$518.78 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post sales of $518.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $171.87.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

