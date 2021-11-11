5,202 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 167,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.25. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Several research firms have commented on PATK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

