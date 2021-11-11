$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $51.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 37.01%.

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

