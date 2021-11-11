$561.71 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $561.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.49 million. Five Below posted sales of $476.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.12. 397,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,549. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $141.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.18.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

