5,785 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 52,267 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,332.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

