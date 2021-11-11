596,870 Shares in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.50% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE OCN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

