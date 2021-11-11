6,053 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,281,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $243.76 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.69 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.