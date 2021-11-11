6,400 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,394,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,411,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yandex by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -210.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

