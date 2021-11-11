6,632 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

