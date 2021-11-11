$709.75 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report $709.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.54 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. 148,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.