$732.25 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce sales of $732.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $740.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.41 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

