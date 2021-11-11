7,383 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $10,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Embraer by 61.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Embraer by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE ERJ opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

