75,000 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

ZETA stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. Analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.