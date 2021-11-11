80,000 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.11% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 556.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.