8,512 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,737,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE DTM opened at $48.39 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

