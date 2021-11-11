8,620 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,235,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 24,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.