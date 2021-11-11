8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,841 shares of company stock worth $741,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $3,486,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in 8X8 by 13.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 344,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in 8X8 by 60.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 471,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

