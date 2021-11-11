933 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,015,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of BAND opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.