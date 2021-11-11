$95.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $95.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.87 million and the highest is $95.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $399.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,900. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

