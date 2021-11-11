$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $490,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,181. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

