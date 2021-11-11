$985.98 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $985.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $963.07 million. RH reported sales of $844.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH traded down $15.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $636.74. 379,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a one year low of $380.13 and a one year high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.93.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.