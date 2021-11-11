a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.10.

Several brokerages have commented on AKA. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

