A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman Sells 9,243 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

