Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.16 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Aave has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and $479.06 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for $314.01 or 0.00483269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,463 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

