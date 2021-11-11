Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

ANF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 662,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

