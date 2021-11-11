Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $381.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

