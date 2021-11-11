Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $383,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $252,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

