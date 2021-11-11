Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $871,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 22,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,046. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

