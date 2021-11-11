Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $972,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 96,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,366,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

