Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 3,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,006. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

