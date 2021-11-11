Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 57,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,514,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

