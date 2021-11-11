Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,520.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

UPS traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.90. 30,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,079. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $201.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

