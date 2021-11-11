Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of ACHV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,278. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

