Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.26% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

